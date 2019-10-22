Charli XCX just let the cat out of the bag.

On Monday night, the British hit-maker revealed, in an airdropped message to fans, that she's got a huge new project on the way, a six-episode Netflix docuseries called I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry, on the way, which explores her attempting the lofty task of creating a girl group from scratch and shepherding them to greatness.

"OK - so I wanted to share this secret with you guys, my hardcore fans, over this lil airdrop situation - coz then you'd hear the news FIRST," the 27-year-old singer wrote. "So here it goes… over the past year, I've been making and starring in a TV show about my favourite band (who I put together) - Nasty Cherry."

Then on Tuesday morning, the show's first trailer dropped, offered an introduction to the band and showing Charli hard at work molding them into a potential pop music sensation, including bonding in the studio, posing for photos and getting into shenanigans together.

Nasty Cherry is made up of Gabbriette Bechtel, Chloe Chaidez, Georgia Somary and Debbie Knox-Hewson, whom Charli calls "unashamedly real and also badass."

"I picked four incredible women to launch a band in an era of the music industry where there's no road map to success," the singer states in the trailer's voice over.

I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry arrives on Nov. 15 on Netflix.

