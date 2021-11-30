Charli XCX Shares Video of Her Wardrobe Malfunction While Presenting Aria Award to Justin Bieber
Charli XCX has no problem poking fun at herself! The 29-year-old "Good Ones" singer recently presented Justin Bieber and the Kid LAROI with an Aria Award, but it was her extreme wardrobe malfunction that caught fans' attention.
Charli posted a video of the outtake moment on Instagram. In the clip, she's rocking a fitted black dress.
"And the Aria goes to Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for 'Stay.' Well done and congratulations," she announces while virtually presenting. After she reaches up to wave, the strap on Charli's strap slid down exposing her left breast, which she blurred out.
The moment caused the British singer to grab her dress to cover back up while cracking up.
She simply captioned the clip, "congrats guys!"
The funny moment was well received. "Loollll," wrote White Lotus actor Lukas Gage. "Boops!" RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria commented.
This wouldn't be the first time Charli has laughed off a wardrobe whoops. After a 2018 concert in Arizona, she posted to her Instagram Story, "Omg, my boob fell out song one. Can u even believe it!!!!! I think I saved it but I'm so so sorry if I flashed anyone. I really didn't mean to, I promise!!!!!"
The performer is keeping busy with work these days. Next month, Charli is set to star as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live with host Paul Rudd, and she will also embark on another world tour after she drops her fifth studio album, Crash, next year.
