Charlie Puth Proposes to Girlfriend Brooke Sansone -- See the Ring!

Charlie Puth is an engaged man! The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce his engagement to girlfriend Brooke Sansone. The heartfelt post revealed that Charlie had popped the question in the heart of New York City.

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," Charlie wrote in the caption, accompanying a series of photos capturing their joyous moment at Lucali in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. "I am the happiest, best version of myself, and it is all because of you, Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

Instagram

The first image from the carousel of pictures showcased Charlie and Brooke sharing a toast with glasses of white wine, with Brooke's dazzling engagement ring prominently displayed on her left hand.

Instagram

In the subsequent photo, the couple shared a close-up of the teardrop-shaped ring as Brooke reached for another slice of pepperoni pizza. The final photo captured a heartwarming moment as they both bit into the same slice of pizza.

Charlie's announcement elicited a flood of well-wishes from his celebrity friends, with John Legend among the first to congratulate the couple with a comment that read, "Congratulations!!"

In February, Charlie and Brooke made their red carpet debut at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple walked the red carpet for Clive Davis' iconic Pre-GRAMMY gala hand-in-hand and smiled sweetly at one another before heading inside the event, where they enjoyed performances by Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Charlie sparked speculation about his relationship with Brooke, a family friend, during the summer of 2022. The "Left and Right" singer finally confirmed their relationship via Instagram on his 31st birthday. Posting a series of photo booth photos featuring the couple, Charlie referenced his song, "Loser," writing, "🎶Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me)."

Brooke commented on the post, "it's national charlie day" and shared the photos on her Instagram Story, writing simply, "birthday boy @charlieputh."

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in October, Charlie was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Charlie cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he was in love, Charlie responded, "Yeah, definitely."

Although Charlie never mentioned Brooke by name, the singer revealed that his better half is "someone that I grew up with" in his small New Jersey hometown. "As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time," he said.

"She’s always been very, very nice to me," he continued. "And I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well."

Prompted by a joke from Stern that he would make the "best album ever" if his girlfriend broke up with him, Charlie shook his head with a smile. "I don't think she will," he said. Asked whether he thought she could be "the one," Charlie admitted, "Yeah."

"Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time," he said of the relationship. "I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

Charlie refrained from revealing his love's identity and declaring that if he decided to propose, he'd keep it entirely out of the spotlight.

"Certainly the media won’t know about it," he said. "I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know … It becomes too much."

