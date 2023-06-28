Hannah Berner Says Charlie Puth Slid Into Her DMs Ahead of Her Wedding

It looks like Charlie Puth decided to shoot his shot in the final hour of Hannah Berner's bachelorette days. The 31-year-old comedian and Summer House alum, who married fellow comedian Des Bishop in May 2022, shared that the 31-year-old "Light Switch" singer slid into her direct messages the day before she went to her bachelorette party.

Berner confessed about the moment on the most recent episode of her Giggly Squad podcast with co-host and good friend, Paige DeSorbo.

"I think I should finally drop the tea of the celebrity who DM'd me," Berner said, having previously hinted at the moment. "For people who don't know, it was the day before I was going to my bachelorette party, and I was sitting on the couch. I got a DM."

Berner was baffled by the message from Puth, saying, "I don't follow him. I don't think he follows me."

As for Puth's message to the standup comedian, "He wrote, 'I like you.'"

"I just took it as a compliment from an artist seeing another artist. I think he was saying he likes my work," Berner quipped of Puth. "I never opened it. But I want to say publicly, 'Charlie, thank you, but I'm a taken woman.'"

Berner shared that her mom and DeSorbo's mom are both big fans of the singer.

"The funniest thing about it is that both our moms are obsessed with Charlie Puth. And I didn't know this," Berner shared. "I told my mom and she was like, 'He has perfect pitch!'"

As for whether Berner is also attracted to Puth, she did acknowledge the scar on the singer's eyebrow, saying, "It can take a guy from a six to a 10 if you have a scar on your face because it means you've seen some s**t."

Berner tied the knot with Bishop last year. In early 2023, Puth went public with his romance with girlfriend Brooke Sansone.

Earlier this month, Sansone posted a selfie with Puth, captioning the pic, "Screensaver."

RELATED CONTENT:

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner on Giggly Squad, Their Pregnancy Pact and Life Beyond 'Summer House' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Charlie Puth Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone

Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo Have a 'Fantasy' Pregnancy Pact

'Summer House' Alum Hannah Berner Marries Comedian Des Bishop

Related Gallery