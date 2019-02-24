Charlize Theron only needed one shade of gray to stand out at Sunday's 2019 Oscars.

The 43-year-old actress -- who won an Oscar for her role in Monster back in 2004 -- looked absolutely stunning when she hit the red carpet in a backless, long-sleeved, high-neck Dior gown that she paired with Bulgari accessories, including an eye-catching snake bracelet.

Theron also debuted a much darker hair color and shorter bob, along with a dark red lip and white nail polish.

Her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, posted pics on Instagram that showed what went into giving the actress a whole new look. "Hair is your greatest accessory and the best way to transform a look quickly," he wrote."This week we changed @charlizeafrica color and this morning we chopped off her hair."

The A-lister is presenting at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, and seems to be partial to one Oscar-nominated movie: Black Panther. During an interview with one of the movie's stars, Michael B. Jordan, she gushed over the film and why she can't wait to show it to her two children.

