Even Charlize Theron has dating horror stories.

The 44-year-old actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday and recalled the worst date she's ever had.

"I went on a date in my 20s with this guy, who was really super handsome. I was, like, really into it," she said. "He picked me up for dinner, we had dinner. It was lovely. I was like, 'This is going really well.'"

The guy drove Theron home and she "kind of signaled that I was in for a kiss if he wanted to." Theron's date correctly read her cues and leaned in for a "really good" kiss. Then things took a turn.

"He pulled away and whispered, 'Make out with my nose,'" she said to gasps from the studio audience and Kimmel, before beginning to both cry and laugh over the memory.

"I swear on my life," she said. "I've never forgotten it because I've yet to meet another person who likes to have somebody make out with their nose. I've never met another person who wants to do that."

When Kimmel asked if the guy could've been joking, Theron shot that theory down. "He was, like, really into it," she said.

As for how she handled the situation, Theron explained, "I started giggling because it was good, so I didn't want to mess it up. So I gave him a little peck on the nose and he was like, 'No, make out with it.'"

In the two decades that have passed since that disaster date, Theron has adopted two children, August and Jackson. Her kids, she said, were among those who were most upset about her recent award show losses after portraying Megyn Kelly in Bombshell.

"It's been a thrilling couple of weeks. I was nominated for a Golden Globe. I was nominated for a Critics Choice... Spoiler alert: I didn't win," she said, before describing her kids' reaction to her loss.

"It was a mixture of super sad and also kind of angry, like, 'You didn't win?!' They were upset," she said. "The little one was like, 'Well, I really wanted you to win!' Like, angry. And my 8-year-old [had] just pure disappointment."

As for their reaction when she scored an Oscar nomination earlier this week, Theron said "they're suspicious."

"They're just like, 'Will you win this time?' And I said, 'You know, listen, there's a good shot I'm probably not going to win,'" she said. "And my oldest just went, 'Well, this sounds like a waste of time, mom.'"

ET recently caught up with Theron and she opened up about her love of The Bachelor. Watch the video below for her thoughts on Peter Weber's season.

