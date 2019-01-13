Charlize Theron's kids, August and Jackson, love giving their mama fashion advice!

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 43-year-old actress on Sunday at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, where she said her children definitely have opinions on her red-carpet looks. Theron dazzled on the red carpet, looking phenomenal in a one-shoulder, cutout Givenchy dress.

"Oh, yeah, definitely," Theron said when asked if her kids have input into what she wears. "They love it. They love saying things just for the sake of saying them, it makes no sense. There's usually a throwback to a mermaid or a unicorn. It makes no sense, but we just go like this," Theron said, nodding her head.

Theron also talked about the highly anticipated, still-untitled Charles Randolph film about former Fox News head Roger Ailes, in which she plays Megyn Kelly.

"Just a great team of people, a great script and I think a very important story for where we are right now and this movement for women," Theron shared. "This story -- the year and a half, two-year span that we cover -- was the catalyst in many ways for where we are today and where we're going in the future, so that to me felt like an important thing to tap into and also just really entertaining."

In October, fans got their first look at Theron's transformation into Kelly, when she was snapped on set.

The project, written by The Big Short screenwriter Randolph and helmed by Jay Roach, tells the story of the women at Fox News who stood up to the toxic atmosphere of harassment and intimidation, leading to Ailes' firing from the network.

