Check Out These Viral Kitchen Gadgets You Saw on TikTok

We see it, we like it, we want it, we got it -- that's us whenever we log into TikTok and scroll through videos of genius kitchen gadgets and tools we never knew we needed. And now's the time to score these items, since many of them are on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Among the many, many TikTok trends we love, our newest favorite is "Things in My Kitchen That Just Make Sense" and other similarly titled videos. Often posted in installments, these clips showcase various kitchen tools, like a salad dressing mixer or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them. Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and other stuff will look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker pictured above).

Since most of us are spending more time at home and less time getting dressed up to go out, it just makes sense to invest in housewares like kitchen items as well as bedroom decor, office essentials and outdoor furniture.

Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced -- and shop our top TikTok-approved kitchen tools below.

Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker GE Profile Amazon Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker GE Profile For many people, nugget ice cubes (like the kind Sonic uses) provide an inexplicable sense of joy. Now you can make your own with this countertop ice maker appliance from GE Profile, which produces up to 24 pounds of those glorious cubes per day without requiring a water hookup. This model has been making the rounds on TikTok, and we spotted it in an Amazon haul from @brianneboston. REGULARLY $549 $465.99 at Amazon

Portable Personal Blender PopBabies Amazon Portable Personal Blender PopBabies There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender, which allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go. It charges with a USB cord, is the perfect size to throw in your gym bag and comes with a silicone ice cube tray. See it in action on @toponlinefinds' TikTok page. REGULARLY $38.99 $31.44 at Amazon

Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball hand2mind Amazon Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball hand2mind Part kitchen gadget, part science experiment! Make your own pint of homemade ice cream in about 20 minutes with a combination of rock salt, ice, ice cream mix and hand-powered energy -- the ice cream forms by rolling the ball steadily rather than using electricity. The Play and Freeze Ice Cream Ball a fun way to create DIY desserts, and we discovered it via @rachelhutchens1. $39.59 at Amazon

8 Inch Chef's Knife Miyabi Hibana Sur la Table 8 Inch Chef's Knife Miyabi Hibana It's time to invest in a knife like this when you get serious about your skills in the kitchen. TikTok chef @acooknamedmatt wows us with his knife skills using a Japanese knife like this one. We could watch him all day (and we do). REGULARLY $215 $149.96 at Sur La Table

4-Burner 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Side Shelves Blackstone Walmart 4-Burner 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Side Shelves Blackstone After watching home chefs like @cookingwithdarryl on TikTok prepare everything from restaurant-worthy chicken fried rice to mouth-watering grilled sandwiches, we were sold. $274 at Walmart

Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer Mueller Austria Amazon Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer Mueller Austria If you're planning to make the perfectly sliced ratatouille from the movie 'Ratatouille' like @jalenlcraig on TikTok, you're going to need this mandoline. She made the animated perfection a reality. $35 at Amazon

Compact Pasta Maker for Two Philips Williams-Sonoma Compact Pasta Maker for Two Philips Nothing says "welcome to pasta TikTok" like a real-deal pasta maker. Chef Ryan Peters (aka @peterspasta on TikTok) makes videos and noodles that are incredibly satisfying to watch. This machine can create spaghetti, fettuccine and penne noodles. REGULARLY $300 $149.95 at Williams Sonoma

Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon Amazon Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon You might not be a pro in the kitchen, but you'll sure look like one with these super-efficient salt and pepper grinders. We caught a glimpse of these in @cookingwithdarryl's chicken fried rice TikTok. $29 at Amazon

Stainless Steel Chopper Cuisinart Amazon Stainless Steel Chopper Cuisinart Derek Hough has been busy both at work -- he's the newest judge on Dancing With the Stars -- and in the kitchen, posting a clever TikTok about this stainless steel chopper as a riff on the Auntie Hammy "Pew Pew Pew" trend. REGULARLY $40 $19.99 at Amazon

Emulstir 2.0 Salad Dressing Mixer Chef'n Amazon Emulstir 2.0 Salad Dressing Mixer Chef'n When you make your own salad dressing from scratch, it can be a lot healthier (e.g., lower in sugar and sodium) because you control the ingredients. Plus, it'll taste fresher. Get the job done with the latest version of the Chef'n Emulstir Salad Dressing Mixer, which we found thanks to TikTok user @danimariethatsme. $25.20 at Amazon

The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Hoan Amazon The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Hoan You could slice your bagels the old-fashioned way with a knife, or you could have fun with it and use this satisfying kitchen gadget. TikTok user @teresalauracaruso demonstrates it in white, but we love this aqua shade, too. Other reasons to purchase? It's dishwasher-safe and also works its magic on muffins, rolls and buns. REGULARLY $29.99 $21.95 at Amazon

50's Retro Style Aesthetic Milk Frother Smeg Amazon 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Milk Frother Smeg We fell in love with Smeg's retro toaster during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and now we need the brand's milk frother after seeing this TikTok from @veggiekins. Apparently, it looks and froths like a dream. $199.95 at Amazon

