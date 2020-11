UPDATE: Chelsea Houska confirmed she was leaving Teen Mom 2 on Instagram on Tuesday.

"MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last," she shared. "We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

MTV added, "For a decade, Teen Mom 2 fans have followed @chelseahouska’s story and celebrated her milestone moments. From watching her journey as a young mother committed to doing everything possible for her daughter, to seeing her relationship with Cole blossom into a happy marriage to becoming an entrepreneur, our viewers have been there through it all and always looked to Chelsea for inspiration and advice. As she begins her next chapter, we’re so excited to watch her excel in her future endeavors and look forward to finishing her story this season. (📸: Calli Rentschler / @bayaraephotography)."

_______

Chelsea Houska is stepping away from her role on MTV's Teen Mom 2. The Ashley's Reality Roundup first reported the news that the 29-year-old mother of three is ending her time on the series following the upcoming virtual season 10 reunion special.

Houska's dad, Randy Houska, seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday, retweeting the article and writing, "Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What's next Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV@TeenMom#teenmom2 What's next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side https://t.co/fHunEOyZdl — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) October 30, 2020

Houska herself has not confirmed the news yet. ET has reached out to MTV for comment.

Houska, who got her start on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2010, is currently expecting baby number four with her husband, Cole DeBoer. She already shares 3-year-old son Watson and 2-year-old daughter Layne with DeBoer. They are currently expecting a baby girl. Houska is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Aubree with her ex, Adam Lind.

ET spoke with Houska back in August ahead of the new season of Teen Mom 2. She talked about wanting to set a drama-free example for other teen moms out there.

"It was either I can be this stereotypical or whatever anyone thinks of a young mom, or I could prove them wrong, you know?" she told ET. "And even if I didn't have the show, like I did, I wanted to go above and beyond and prove people wrong. I've always wanted to be a mom, this is what I always wanted in life. I get so overwhelmed with drama that I know to just distance myself and not be a part of it otherwise... I'm like one of those people that if I get too overwhelmed or it's too much, I just cry. I don't wanna cry, so I'm just gonna stay out of it."

Houska is the first original Teen Mom 2 star to exit the series of her own volition. Her former co-star, Jenelle Evans, was previously fired by MTV in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed the family's dog. MTV had previously omitted Eason from filming in 2018 following a series of homophobic tweets.

Original stars Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry are still a part of the series. The show has also added Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline as series regulars.

(This story was originally published Oct. 31 at 11:20 a.m. PT)

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chelsea Houska DeBoer on Being Called a 'Teen Mom' at 29 and When She'll Leave the Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Chelsea Houska Talks Proving the 'Teen Mom' Stereotype Wrong

'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Welcomes Baby No. 3 on Her 27th Birthday

Related Gallery