Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher has filed for a conservatorship over her adult son due to a fear that he is not fit to manage his own finances, according to multiple reports.

The pop icon has requested to be the sole conservator over 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman, amid his alleged struggles with drug addiction.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, the singer claims that her son is "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues," TMZ reports.

Cher is reportedly concerned that the money her son receives from a trust set up by his late father -- music icon Gregg Allman -- will be spent on drugs rather than things needed to sustain his living conditions.

"Any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs," Cher argues in the documents, "leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

The 77-year-old songstress stated in the docs, per Page Six, that she has been unable to "discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator" because he has been "unable to form or express a preference," allegedly due to his current mental state.

The documents state that, as his mother, she feels she would be the best person to manage his conservatorship. A hearing date of March 6, 2024, has been set by the court to evaluate the possible conservatorship.

In October, Cher was accused by her son's estranged wife, Marie Angela King, of allegedly hiding his whereabouts and blocking access to him.

In court documents obtained by ET at the time, King requested that the court compel Allman to attend the estranged couple's divorce hearing, after he missed a trial conference to update the court on the divorce case. King claimed she hasn't seen Allman in more than six months, and she pointed the finger at Cher, who allegedly "continues to interfere with his health management as well as his location and accessibility."

That was just the latest in King and Allman's ongoing divorce battle. Back in September, Cher made headlines after King accused her of hiring four men to kidnap her son from a New York hotel room in an effort to stop him from reconciling with her. Those documents were filed back on Dec. 5, but they only made headlines after the case was uncovered by the media.

Following King's claims, Cher denied the accusations in a statement to People and called "the rumor... not true."

Cher and late ex-husband Gregg Allman shared Allman, who was born on July 10, 1976. She and late ex-husband Sonny Bono, who together performed as Sonny & Cher, shared son Chaz Bono, born on March 4, 1969.