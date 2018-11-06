It turns out, Cheryl Burke’s fiance, Matthew Lawrence, isn’t just an animal lover — he’s fond of the scaly kind!

ET’s Katie Krause caught up with the veteran dancer and her partner, Juan Pablo Di Pace, after Monday night's Dancing With the Stars, where Burke happily chatted about her fella’s "animal farm."

“So, Matt loves reptiles,” Burke explained. “And he’s been raising iguanas for 25 years and he has tortoises.”

When asked to guess how many critters he has, she playfully demurred.

“I don’t know! I don’t even wanna count them but definitely more than 10," she said. "He probably hides a few that I just don’t know about.”

She went on to explain that Lawrence keeps all this pets in an outside area where he feeds them and tends to them. She also admitted that she hasn’t learned to feed them herself just yet.

“I haven’t even been home to be quite honest,” she shared. “But I’m sure after the show’s over, he’ll be teaching me how to feed Jomo his iguana … I love it, though. I love that that's his hobby because it's so sweet to see him talk passionately about animals.”

As longtime followers know, the 38-year-old actor and singer proudly displays his love of animals on his Instagram page, even introducing fans to Jomo in 2017!

“Meet Jomo the Cuban rock iguana! Hatched him out of an egg 16 years ago! He's a sweetie love this beautiful beast!” he captioned a short clip of himself feeding his massive lizard. He has also posted a photo of his tortoises, as well as his other iguanas and his dog.

During the chat, Burke also briefly discussed whether she’d like to add a baby to their wild and diverse family, offering a resounding yes -- with one caveat.

“We’re gonna get married first,” she clarified. “Let's get married first.”

The pair dated from 2006 to 2008 and rekindled their relationship in 2017. They got engaged in May.

Get more breaking news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Country Night Ends in Emotional Double Elimination -- See Which Stars Got Sent Home!

'Dancing With the Stars' Contestants Who Got Surprisingly Far -- Despite Their Low Scores

Inside the 'Dancing With the Stars' Team Rehearsals: See Who's Competing Against Each Other! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery