Cheryl Burke shares pretty much everything with her fiance, Matthew Lawrence. But she's OK with him not sharing her passion for dance.

ET's Katie Krause sat down with the Dancing With the Starspro and her partner, Juan Pablo Di Pace, on Friday, where Burke revealed that she's not planning to teach Lawrence to dance for their wedding day.

"We may never get married if I teach him how to dance!" she confessed with a laugh. "He might run away!"

"I just turn into a different person when I'm teaching, so I'm a lot harder," Burke explained. "I'm not mean, I'm just like... that's how I was coached, and it was just the reality of it. Everything, it's like, 'This is how it is, and if you want to be better, you know, this is what you need to do.' So it was tough love."

Lawrence proposed to Burke on her 34th birthday in May, with a stunning and sentimental ring incorporating the diamond that Burke's late father gave to her mother. Nearly six months later, the couple has amped up wedding planning, but Burke admitted that her busy career has gotten in the way of doing everything just as she'd like.

"For the most part, [I've picked my bridal party]," she said. "It's just about like, I don't want to do it over text message, because that's my schedule right now."

While she wanted to wait to ask her bridesmaids to part of her special day in person -- "I have a little gift set for everybody," she shared -- she just couldn't wait for one DWTS alum (who happened to host her engagement party!).

"Kym Herjavec, she's going to be one of my bridesmaids. It was through text message, but I was like, 'I gotta do it,'' Burke recalled. "I'm like, 'Sorry, but there's no time.' I have no time to even get a chance to see her. So she was like, 'Just tell me.' I'm like, 'OK fine.' So I said, 'Will you be my bridesmaid? And I said, 'I'll give you the official gift when I see you.'"

Herjavec of course accepted, and now, Burke is focused on winning this season of DWTS with Di Pace, starting with their upcoming Halloween-themed performance next week.

"[The biggest challenge for me is] obviously the jive, because I haven't done it before," Di Pace admitted. "So it just feels like baby steps, learning how to walk again. Every Tuesday you learn how to walk again!"

Burke said she just finalized the routine on Thursday, but she has high hopes. "We have like, this section where it explains, basically through movement, who we are. And where are and why we're here. But it's definitely not just ballroom," she noted, as Di Pace gave the dance his stamp of approval.

"It's really good," he teased.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Matthew Lawrence Reunites With 'Boy Meets World' Co-Star Ben Savage to Celebrate Engagement to Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Emotional Reunion With the Sister She Never Knew (Exclusive)

All the Details on Cheryl Burke's Stunning 'Sentimental' Engagement Ring from Matthew Lawrence! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery