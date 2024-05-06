Cheryl Burke is dancing her way into a new decade. The former Dancing With the Stars pro rang in her 40th birthday on Friday and celebrated with an epic weekend after a last minute change in plans left her scrambling.

On Sunday, Burke revealed that her party plans had changed at the "last minute" after she previously planned to spend her weekend in Las Vegas. In a TikTok video, she joked about "channeling" celeb party planner Mindy Weiss as she booked vendors and secured props.

"I'm doing this all by my lonesome self," she said in one video. "You'd think I'd have friends that would f**king care, they don't. They just care to have free food, chef, yacht, and free liquor cause they're all drunks."

She added, "This party's only for Instagram, let's be real. I'm not gonna get any engagement anyway. I'm gonna get, what? Ooh, four thousand likes."

Either way, the festivities appeared to be a roaring success.

"40 and FABULOUS… 🎂," Burke captioned one Instagram post on Saturday, wearing a glittering bra top and matching maxi skirt with a fuzzy pink coat. The Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast host posed in front of an elaborate mirror ball-themed backdrop featuring silver and pale purple balloons, a light-up "40" marquee and a sign reading, "And Fabulous."

She followed that post up with a carousel of images that featured a party on a yacht, a taco spread for Cinco de Mayo, and a game of black jack.

"Sailing into 40 like... 🛥️🎂," she wrote. "Celebrating this milestone birthday with the people who matter most. Thank you to everyone who has supported and loved me unconditionally through the years. Your presence is my greatest gift! 🙏🏼"

Among those highlighted in the shots was fellow Dancing With the Stars alum Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green, Leah Remini and several other friends.

Burke also took to TikTok with a fun video from her weekend, including a dance to the song "Back It Up and Dump It (Dump Truck)" by GC Eternal, Kinfolk Thugs & TYME BOMB.

She showed off her ultra-glam party look by declaring, "Thought I was over love... Until I found..."

Last year, Burke opened up to ET amid a transformative time in her life after her 2022 divorce from Matthew Lawrence and exit from DWTS.

"My heart is full. I'm so proud of myself in a way which I never thought I would ever say that to myself or about myself. But it's doing the work from inside out instead of defining yourself from the outside in," she said at the time. "And I think in this business, especially, it's hard, right? Because we all want that reassurance. We all want that round of applause. But really, if you can't fill that up yourself, it's not consistent, right? You're stuck with you for the rest of your life. And that's a forever journey. It's not overnight."

