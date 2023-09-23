Cheryl Burke's ex-husband Matthew Lawrence is dating TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, but that didn't stop the former Dancing With the Stars pro from jamming out to a couple of the group's classics!

It was Jana Kramer who shared the awesome video on her Instagram Story, and Burke re-posted it to her Story. The video shows Kramer and Burke having a blast while jamming out to TLC's "Waterfalls." But the fun didn't end there. Burke also posted on her Instagram Story video of her rocking out to the group's 1999 hit "Scrubs."

Pretty cool to see Burke living her best life, and it's not the first time she's shown support for his ex and his girlfriend.

Jana Kramer / Instagram

During an episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison back in March, Burke discussed Lawrence and Chilli's new relationship. She wished him well and was supportive of their wanting kids.

"He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, ‘As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment,'" she said. "But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs."

Cheryl Burke / Instagram

She added, "I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chili. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that."

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022 and they finalized their divorce that same year. Chilli and Lawrence confirmed their romance on social media back in January, and Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to ET at the time that the two had been dating for a few months and were meeting each other's families.

As for Burke's dating life, she told ET not long ago that she's open to dating again.

"I'm dating myself at the moment," she said. "I totally would get married again. I mean, I know we should probably go from like meeting somebody first, not like straight to the altar, but our time is limited on this planet."

Of what she's looking for in a romantic partner, Burke shared, "Someone who, honestly, first of all, is OK and secure with themselves. That really is a person who knows that we are here to evolve as human beings and who wants to grow and continue to learn and stay curious."

RELATED CONTENT: