Before Cheryl Burke marries Matthew Lawrence, she and her pals did some partying!



On Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars pro’s friend, Leah Remini, hosted her bridal shower for her, which included sweets, games and much more!



"Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for you opening up your home to my family and friends today," the 34-year-old dancer captioned a photo of herself and Remini at the gathering. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude and appreciation."



"The fact that you said yes to being my maid of honor was enough, but you wanting to make everything perfect for me, means the world - I will never forget this special day for as long as I live," she continued. "Countdown to the wedding day has officially begun and I cannot wait to have you by my side! I love you."

Remini responded with an Instagram post of her own showing Burke grinning in a sleeveless white dress in front of a sign that says: "Cheryl Matt Love."



"My bride to be @cherylburke!" the actress wrote. "So honored to be your matron of honor. I am so happy for you and @matthewlawrence. Looking forward to being part of your next chapter... to be continued...Thank you to all who came and celebrated her!"

Burke also teased some of the day's festivities in her Instagram Story including a rainbow-colored cake, loads of selfies featuring Easter-themed bunny ears and, of course, a toilet paper bride competition!

Burke and Lawrence got engaged last May, on her 34th birthday. After she said yes, he presented her with a ring incorporating the diamond that Burke's late father gave to her mother.

She later revealed to ET that she doesn't intend to share her dancing skills with her fiance before they hit the dance floor at their reception.



"We may never get married if I teach him how to dance!" she confessed with a laugh. "He might run away!"

"I just turn into a different person when I'm teaching, so I'm a lot harder," Burke later explained. "I'm not mean, I'm just like... that's how I was coached, and it was just the reality of it. Everything, it's like, 'This is how it is, and if you want to be better, you know, this is what you need to do.' So it was tough love."

