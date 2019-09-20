Is Voight now a prime suspect on Chicago P.D.?

That's the big question raised when NBC's police drama kicks off its seventh season on Wednesday, in aftermath of mayor-elect Kelton's (John C. McGinley) high-profile homicide. Only ET exclusively debuts an early sneak peek from the season opener, which features Voight (Jason Beghe) and fellow cop, Halstead (Jesse Lee Sofer), arriving at the scene of the crime -- only to have things to turn against Voight.

In ET's exclusive clip from the premiere, titled "Doubt," Voight discovers that he's become a suspect in the investigation into who killed Kelton and the evidence against him is quite damning. A witness put Voight's black SUV near Kelton's place around the time of his murder driving "slow" and "suspiciously."

"You're asking if I killed Kelton?" Voight asks, with Halstead present for the heated exchange. Voight shakes his head, stunned by the accusation, before leaving the tense situation.

According to Halstead, Kelton was likely killed by someone who knew him very well. Another knock against Voight. The most crucial piece of evidence that may bring Voight to his knees, though? A call that presumably came to Kelton's phone hours before he died. Yikes.

Things certainly don't bode well for Voight. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Chicago P.D. returns Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

