Chicago West Celebrates 2nd Birthday with Minnie Mouse-Themed Party
When you wish upon a star (and are Chicago West), you can have a pretty epic Disney birthday! The third child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West turned 2 on Wednesday, and to celebrate, the family threw an elaborate Minnie Mouse-themed birthday bash.
Aunt Kylie Jenner shared some sweet photos from the big day on her Instagram Story, including a massive three-tiered Minnie cake, a large wall mural that featured Chicago's name in the Disney script, pink roses, adorable place settings for a floral high tea and sweet Minnie treats displayed on three-tiered trays.
Chicago also got the chance to paint at an easel while rocking some Minnie ears and matching face paint.
On Wednesday, Kim shared a sweet tribute to her youngest daughter, writing, "Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!"
The mother of four is known for going all out for her kids' big days. In December, she threw her oldest son, Saint West, a killer dinosaur-themed 4th birthday party.
"Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest 🦖🦕 dinosaur 🦕 🦖 party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun!" the reality star wrote at the time.
