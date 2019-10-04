Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Hotel in Texas

Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their empire!

The Fixer Upper stars announced on Friday that they are opening their own hotel in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

"Chip and I are thrilled to share the news that in 2021, we will be opening the doors to a boutique hotel in downtown Waco, Texas," Joanna, 41, wrote on her Magnolia website. "We are, without a doubt, firm believers that home is the most important place on earth. But we’ve also learned that home can be found beyond a physical dwelling. It encompasses more than the place where our mail is delivered."

"Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with," she continued. "It’s a state of being known and loved just as you are. That is our dream for this hotel -- that it would serve as an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community."

The project, the HGTV star penned, "bridges what we’re most passionate about -- home, hospitality, and restoration."

Along with their special note, the pair also posted a silly video of them in an empty building, with Chip, 44, wearing a red doorman uniform and announcing that the couple were becoming "hoteliers."

Within the next few months, the pair will begin restoring a historic building in Waco, just a few blocks from Magnolia Market.

"When we first toured the nearly one-hundred-year-old building -- which is nearly 53,000 square feet! --we were amazed by the unique architecture and how much of it was still intact," the mother of five wrote. "Instantly, we knew we wanted to be a part of making this place sing again." The hotel is expected to be up and running in 2021.

