Chip Gaines is giving back. The 46-year-old Fixer Upper star has officially gone bald -- and for good reason.

Chip took to Instagram on Friday to share a video that showed him going from having shoulder-length hair to completely bald in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Children With Hair Loss foundation.

In the video, Chip is accompanied by his wife, Joanna, and a 16-year-old boy named Bailey as he heads to a barber shop to get the chop. The home improvement guru shared that he met Bailey in 2017 when the boy was going through cancer treatment at St. Jude.

"And just like that.. it’s gone!" Chip captioned the clip. "All worth it if it means more kids at @stjude get taken care of. So we’re going to keep this thing going till midnight.. Tap this video to donate. Hey, @cwhl_org—my hair is on its way to you! #ChipInForStJude."

In the video, Chip explained that his hair will be donated to Children With Hair Loss and be made into a wig for kids who are going through cancer treatment.

Of course, Joanna couldn't help but poke fun at Chip in the midst of his haircut, joking that his long locks have "never looked this clean" before. Chip's long hair has been at the center of many comments over the past year and a half as he grew it out during the pandemic.

In June, the couple spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier about Chip's bold look, with Joanna calling her husband's hair "wild and free."

"It's like politics in America in 2021, it's like you either love it or you hate it," Chip said. "And so I just scroll through Twitter. I'm like, 'Ow, that's hurtful,' 'Wow, she thinks I look like Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall,' 'Wow, that's a hard thing to swallow, is it that bad?,' 'Oh, this person likes it.' So I appreciate you saying you like it because I'm really feeling it, you know, it seems to be working for me."

So, even though Chip was feeling his hair months ago, he's probably feeling even better after a successful fundraiser. As of Friday afternoon, Chip had already raised over $320,000 for St. Jude, surpassing his goal of $300,000.

On his fundraising page, Chip explained the importance of St. Jude and how the hospital has impacted him. "Once you meet the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, you can't forget them," he wrote. "Jo and I have had the honor of visiting a few times over the years, and every time, we leave completely changed. These kids have inspired us time and again with their uncanny strength, radiance, and courage."

"What’s so impressive about St. Jude is the majority of their funding comes from donors," Chip added. "Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. And with your help, I want to keep it that way."

Chip previously chopped his locks in support of St. Jude in 2017.

