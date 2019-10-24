Chip Gaines Wants to Give His 5 Kids Another 'Little Sibling'

Although Chip and Joanna Gaines have five kids together, the proud patriarch isn't ready to quit just yet.

The former Fixer Upper stars recently sat down for an interview on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist, where they opened up about family life, marriage and their growing business. At one point, Joanna explained how failures have helped them grow and persevere along the way as they embarked upon new projects.

"For me, it's like, you're never really losing if you're going for it and you're moving forward, you can't lose," the 41-year-old businesswoman states. "Even if it isn't something you're doing long term, just that lesson and everything you're learning in those opportunities are the most valuable things."

This inspiring statement led to an emotional response from her hubby, who chimed in, "I love you. When you were just saying all those things, my heart just burst open… Like, I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, 'I love this woman!'"

This elicited an "Oh geez!" from Joanna, who later added, "When I'm 50, Chip's going to want more kids. Just know, this is going to be the headline forever -- Jo's pregnant again. Chip with children is like business -- there's never too many. I'm like, 'Chip, I think we've got enough, I think we're good!' That's how Chip is with children. He's like, 'I just think we can keep having them!' I think Chip just loves a full plate."

In June of last year, they welcomed Crew and, soon after, introduced him to the world with some sweet posts. "And then there were 5.." Chip wrote on Twitter. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief."

Soon afterward, Joanna posted a slideshow showing their newborn in the hospital alongside his mother and family on Instagram, writing alongside: "Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn't be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early. Which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

They are also parents to sons Drake, 14, and Duke, 11, and daughters Ella, 13, and Emmie, 9.

Earlier this week, Chip and Joanna revealed the first original show that will be on their Magnolia network, Home on the Road, a series which follows Abner Ramirez and his wife, Amanda Sudano Ramirez, the duo behind the band JOHNNYSWIM and their touring life with their band and their kids, son Joaquin, 4, and daughter Luna, 1.

"Amanda and Abner are magnetic," Chip and Joanna shared in a statement accompanying the news. "Ever since we met them a little over five years ago, we've been drawn to the way they navigate family, community, and life on the road. They're not just musicians, they're storytellers and together, they are a true picture of the relentless pursuit of following a dream and making it a reality; but their dream doesn't stop with them -- it's extended to their family and fans and everyone they meet."

See the couple's interview on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist at 8 a.m. EST on Sunday.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Joanna Gaines to Remodel Jennifer Lopez's Home in Malibu Embed Code Restart

Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce First Original Series on Magnolia Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Hotel in Texas

Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate Son Crew's 1st Birthday With Adorable Photo Shoot

Related Gallery