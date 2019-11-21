Chris Brown Welcomes Son With Ammika Harris

Chris Brown is a dad again.

The 30-year-old singer has welcomed a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, according to multiple reports. It's the second child for Brown, who shares 5-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman. ET has reached out to Brown's rep for comment.

Fans started speculating that Brown might have welcomed his second child on Wednesday, when he shared a black-and-white photo of himself looking down in awe, with the caption, "11-20-2019."

Soon after, Brown shared a photo of himself with a hoodie reading, "Born."

"Congrats King!" one fan wrote, while another asked, "Did you have your baby?"

Harris, meanwhile, shared on her Instagram Story, "I was in love when I first saw you."

