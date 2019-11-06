Chris Brown Hosts Massive Yard Sale at His House: All the Details!

Do you happen to be in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles? Then see if you can run it, run it over to Chris Brown's house where the yard sale of the century is taking place on Wednesday.

That's right, the 30-year-old "Loyal" artist has invited fans and followers to his house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, even posting about the event on social media.

Putting his address (19602 Citrus Ridge Drive, in case you're wondering) onto the post, Brown advertised, "Significantly marked-down high end designer items," for sale at the event.

The event has drawn large crowds with a line down the block to Brown's house. TMZ reports that the announcement of the event prompted the LAPD to attempt to shut it down, but they were unsuccessful.

The singer posted a video to his Instagram Story of the tents outside of his house featuring the clothing.

According to an eyewitness, 10 to 20 people are being let in at a time and given 10 to 15 minutes to search the sale. Brown hired a security company including eight former LAPD cops and called in four more for backup. They checked bags at the entrance. There were also three LAPD officers on motorcycles outside the sale, with cars circling up and down the street. They were giving out ice cream inside. No phones were allowed inside the sale.

Some of the items included Supreme, Bape, vintage Nike, Gucci, Versace, vintage Tommy Hilfiger. The eyewitness describes the merchandise as a "clothing dream" with "tons" of items up for sale.

Prices are fair with items that normally sell for $500 going for $150. One fan said the event was "surreal," adding, "You are literally in the front yard and when you look up and see his cars, it's crazy."

Cash and card payment is available and there's no limit to how much you can buy, just a limit on the amount of time you can spend in the sale.

Fans might even get a chance to interact with Chris Brown's mom, who is working one of the registers. Those who buy shoes get a red drawstring bag, and Chris Brown pins and lights were being handed out to those who came. Some attendees were even bringing suitcases to transport a mass amount of items.

