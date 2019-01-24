Eve is just "clearing things up."

The Talk co-host apologized for the "harsh" comments that she made towards Chris Brown after he was detained on a rape accusation earlier this week. During the daytime talk show's Tuesday episode, Eve said Brown's recent legal woes were "a shame" and that he should "grow up."

In an Instagram video shared on Thursday, the R&B singer clarified her comments, saying, "At first I didn’t think what I said was harsh, but then I looked back it and it was kind of harsh."

"It was only harsh because I’m passionate about the climate that we're in right now with women and all these allegations coming out. My passion wasn’t geared towards Chris Brown and these specific allegations," she continued, adding that she was just upset when reflecting on the current climate.

"Like I said before, I didn’t know if those allegations were true or false, and they are not true and he has been released," she explained. "And in that way, I just want everybody to know that I am rooting for him. I'm hoping that none of these things are true, but we have to talk about this kind of stuff."

"I have to have an opinion. I am a woman. I’ve been through some things and I just want to keep the conversation going. So whoever was offended, I apologize," she concluded.

OnThe Talk, Eve had expressed her disappointment over the singer's rape allegations. "It's really a shame. I mean, obviously we know he's had trouble in the past, and it's like, when are you going to stop and grow up and allow the talent to shine through and fix your brain?" she firmly said. "This is ridiculous. I'd like to hope that these allegations aren't true, obviously, we don't know. But at the end of the day, times have changed. If you guys don't know that yet, whether in America or overseas, get your act together."

Fans later took to Twitter to accuse her of being too judgmental.

I'm disappointed in Eve. She is entitled to her opinion. But she was making it sound like Chris Brown was in trouble recently before last night smh. He has actually gotten himself together a lot #TheTalk — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) January 22, 2019

@TheTalkCBS Hey Eve, let’s be nonjudgmental‼️. These are acquisitions, he [Chris Brown] has not been found guilty of anything. The conversation could/should be had telling the females to grow up and stop falsely accusing. — Krystal Wright (@iLoveMeWright) January 22, 2019

@TheRealEve Ms. Eve do you think it is it wise to be jumping the gun concerning Chris Brown grant it I do not condone his past behavior. Noone has all the facts yet but you are so quick to rush to judgement. How would you feel if someone judged you by your past. — By The People 4 (@bythepeople4) January 22, 2019

Eve went on a rant on her show The Talk about how Chris Brown needs to get his mind right and do better as if he was proven guilty in a court...all because of accusations that weren’t even true...and it seems women are ok with that.



I can’t support that...Terry can — DontCoONme!!!! (@DontCoONme) January 24, 2019

Eve owes Chris Brown an apology. Not surprised at her tho. pic.twitter.com/N4GBRmu12b — Gio.... (@steadystackin__) January 23, 2019

ET confirmed that the "With You" singer was released from police custody in Paris, France, on Tuesday, with no charges filed, after being detained on a rape accusation. On Thursday, Brown's Parisian lawyer, Raphael Chiche, told ET that a defamation suit was filed against Brown’s latest accuser.

Before news of his release broke, the "Look at Me Now" singer took to Instagram to address the situation.

"💡 I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" he wrote in a since-deleted post.

