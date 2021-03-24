Chris Evans' Fans Just Rediscovered His Chest Tattoos and It's Started a Frenzy on Twitter
Well, hello there! Chris Evans sent the Internet abuzz on Tuesday when he gave fans a peek at his sexy chest tattoos.
The 39-year-old Captain America star appeared in an interview with his brother, Scott Evans, for ACE Universe. In the virtual interview, Chris was seen wearing a white tank top with an open button-down floral shirt, revealing several chest tattoos peeking out over the top.
At several different times throughout the interview, Evans adjusted his shirt, and it's quite possible the Internet may never recover.
In fact, Evans has had his ink for many years now. One side features a large tattoo of an eagle and the other features a quote from spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle, which reads, "When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”
Here are some of the funniest and thirstiest reactions to the ink:
Last October, Evans opened up about another very meaningful chest tattoo -- his dog Dodger's name -- which was not on display during his interview .
"That's probably one of the purest relationships I have so I'll never regret that tattoo," Evans said of his dog. "I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."
RELATED CONTENT:
Regé-Jean Page Will Star in a Movie With Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans
Chris Evans Responds to Report He's Reprising Captain America Role
Chris Evans Will 'Never Regret' Tattooing His Dog's Name on His Chest