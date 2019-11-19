Chris Evans Hints That He's Ready to Be a Father (Exclusive)

Chris Evans might just be ready for fatherhood.

On Saturday, ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the Avengers: Endgame star at the press day for his new murder mystery film, Knives Out, where he offhandedly admitted that having kids someday soon is on his mind.

The topic came up after the 38-year-old actor was discussing his close bond with his dog, Dodger, stating: "Dogs are just so good and so pure. A weird, little door unlocks inside of you, this new level of empathy…in a weird way, that type of empathy permeates so many aspects of your life… You know, I think it actually unlocks a little bit, as I imagine having children will, I really want kids too."

Evans also addressed speculation that he might reprise Captain America in some upcoming Marvel project, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a miniseries which will soon land on Disney+. However, the actor tempered expectations after his character, the leader of the Avengers, made a touching departure in Endgame.

"No, probably not. There was a million ways that whole tenure with Marvel could have gone wrong and it didn't," he stated. "And then to stick the landing so well. It would be a shame to revisit unless there was something very unique that we felt the need to reveal. So, it feels like, let's be content will how well it ended."

In Knives Out, Evans plays Ransom, the entitled grandson of a famous mystery writer, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) who, like the rest of his eccentric family, becomes a suspect when the patriarch dies under murky circumstances. His character's possible skills in deceit aside, the leading man willingly admits that he doesn't think he'd hold up too well in a real interrogation.

"I got a bad poker face," he told ET. "Maybe I wouldn't openly crack, but you would see right through me… I just feel like I would start sweating."

The film also stars Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Jaeden Martell, Katherine Langford and Jamie Lee Curtis, whose characters, according to director Rian Johnson, all bore Evans' character's snotty attitude in the movie. In the film's trailer alone, he hilariously tells various members of his family to "eat sh*t."

"What's fun about it is not just Captain America telling everyone to eat poo-poo. What's fun is all those actors in the same room," Johnson told ET in October. "I just got to sit back and have a huge smile on my face at the monitor."

Knives Out arrives in theaters on Nov. 27.

