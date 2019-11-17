With Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan lending their talents to the upcoming Marvel TV seriesThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+, some fans have been wondering if Chris Evans might be dropping in to reprise his role as Captain America.

ET's Keltie Knight sat down with Evans -- along with Ana de Armas -- while promoting their upcoming murder mystery Knives Out, on Saturday, and the handsome star addressed the burning question of whether or not he might make a cameo as Steve Rogers in the hotly-anticipated series, set to hit screens in late 2020.

"No, probably not," Evans said, somberly, of the possibility.

Which makes sense, considering his story line came to an emotional, touching close at the end of Avengers: Endgame, when Rogers passed his iconic shield on to Mackie's Sam Wilson to take up the mantle of Captain America.

While it's clear that there's a lot of love for Cap from Marvel fans, Evans reflected on how challenging it was to find a full-circle and meaningful conclusion to his story line within the MCU, especially over the many years since he first began production on Captain America: The First Avenger in 2010.

"It was really tough. There was a million ways that whole tenure with Marvel could have gone wrong, and it didn't!" Evans said. "So, to stick the landing so well, it would be a shame to revisit."

"Unless there was something very unique that we felt the need to reveal," Evans added, seemingly leaving the door cracked just a bit. Although he quickly tempered hopes, adding, "For now, it feels like, let's just be content with how well it ended."

While his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to truly be done for now, Evans will soon be back on the big screen with his new crime caper, Knives Out.

The film focuses on the dysfunctional family of eccentric crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who reunited for his 85th birthday, only to find him murdered the next day.

The family all become suspects as the police -- and a private detective named Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) -- investigate the murder looking for the killer and their motive.

Helmed by Rian Johnson -- director of Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- Evans and de Armas star opposite a stellar ensemble cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford and Lakeith Stanfield.

Knives Out hits theaters Nov. 27.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Evans Talks Possibility of Returning to Marvel

Chris Evans and His Brother Scott Share Family Secrets and Embarrassing Moments

Chris Evans, Daniel Craig Face Crackling Murder Mystery in First 'Knives Out' Trailer

See Robert Downey Jr.'s Cheeky Birthday Message to Chris Evans

Related Gallery