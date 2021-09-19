Chris Evans Reveals He Can Play the Piano, Which Is Reason Enough for Him to Collab With Lizzo
Lizzo Fakes Pregnant Belly After Seeing What Her Children With C…
Taylor Swift Joins TikTok With a Big Announcement
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Mariah Carey Gives Ryan Reynolds Major Side Eye as They Duet 'Fa…
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Facial Cosmetic Surgery Results
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lead TIME100: Most Influential Pe…
Kristen Bell Talks New Animated Series ‘Do, Re and Mi’
Saving the planet, loving dogs, and playing the piano? It's easy like Sunday morning for Chris Evans. The 40-year-old Captain America star took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to play a snippet of Lionel Richie's "Easy" on the piano, proving he's filled with hidden talents.
Evans, who's wearing a red plaid shirt with a NASA baseball cap in the video, captioned the post, "I [love] Sundays."
This added skillset is sure to excite Lizzo, who has been very vocal about wanting to collaborate with Evans, first romantically and more recently in an announced remake of the classic Whitney Houston film, The Bodyguard.
Last week, Lizzo shared a funny TikTok of herself reacting to the news of a Bodyguard remake, holding up a fan tweet about the "Rumors" singer and the Knives Out actor taking on the lead roles.
@lizzo
What y’all think? 😏♬ original sound - berlinXchiaki
"What y’all think? 😏," Lizzo captioned the cheeky post.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lizzo Is Ready to Co-Star in 'The Bodyguard' Remake With Chris Evans
Lizzo Describes Her Chris Evans Fantasy, Including Naked Body Shots
Chris Evans Has the Cutest Response to Lizzo Joking She's Pregnant