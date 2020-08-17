Clare Crawley's journey isn't over. Not only is the hairstylist still on the Bachelorette set, but she appears to be filming.

Crawley was replaced as lead by Tayshia Adams earlier this month, but new photos obtained by ET show her dressed up in signature Bachelorette red alongside host Chris Harrison and longtime executive producer Bennett Graebner, with production lights in the background of one of the photos.

The Sacramento native is all smiles in the pics taken on Sunday, sporting a chic one-shouldered dress that a lead might wear to an elegant date or rose ceremony. Harrison wearing a suit implies it might be the latter. ABC and Warner Bros. rarely comment when filming is still underway for any Bachelor franchise show.

Harrison's presence at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs is also the first time he's been seen on set since news surfaced that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher temporarily stood in for him on some of his hosting duties for the show.

On Aug. 11, Harrison posted a photo to Instagram of himself with his son, Joshua, dropping the teenager off for his first year of college. "This was a pre-planned event done totally in coordination with production," a source told ET. "There were no surprises."

Crawley was seen for the first time since the switch that same day -- also on set; it’s not clear if she’s stayed at the resort during the entirety of filming or left and then returned. Photos obtained by ET show the 39-year-old dressed casually on the La Quinta grounds with her dog, Honey, a man and a woman. It's unclear whether the man in the photos was a producer or a contestant.

ET confirmed the week prior that Crawley was replaced as lead after falling for one of her men roughly two weeks into filming, but also that her journey would still be featured alongside Adams' on the upcoming season. This is the first time in Bachelor franchise history that the lead has been switched during the cycle. Whether Crawley wound up in a relationship with that contestant is unclear, and these latest photos raise more questions.

In early August, a source told ET that, as fans have seen in recent seasons, "anything can happen" on a Bachelor franchise show. "Filming did not stop, but Tayshia got a fresh start as the Bachelorette," the source said at the time.

The Bachelorette will air Tuesdays this fall on ABC. See more on the show in the video below.

