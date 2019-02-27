Jack Black may not play the God of Thunder in the Avengers films, but he still manages to hilariously capture lighting in a bottle!



On Tuesday, the House With a Clock in Its Walls star posted a comedic version of Chris Hemsworth’s famous Thor workout on Instagram, which includes lifting weights, kicking and punching things, as well as some involved crawling on the ground.



“Mixing it up. Get creative. Keep moving. Variety is key!” Black captioned a side-by-side of him and Hemsworth both doing all the steps of the workout, including pushing weights across the floor. “Who did it better? #ThorWorkout @chrishemsworth,” he added, listing his location as Asgard, home of the Norse deity.

However, observant viewers might notice that Black’s weights aren’t quite as big as the Aussie actor's. Nevertheless, the Tenacious D singer brings gusto to the sweaty proceedings, at one point proclaiming, “Thor’s mighty hammer!”



Not long after posting the video, Hemsworth himself offered Black a ringing endorsement of his version of the Thor workout, writing, “Haha you legend.”



But the chiseled 35-year-old leading man wasn't the only celeb who enjoyed Black’s interpretation of the superhero workout. Johnny Knoxville chimed in with: “Wow @jackblack you’re a beast!!! You make @chrishemsworth look like he’s picking daisies.”



And Workaholics star Blake Anderson wrote, “Going absolutely psycho in the gym hell yes.”

Black isn’t the first star who has found the humor in another celeb’s workout. Last fall, late-night star James Corden visited Mark Wahlberg at 4 a.m. to join him for his FIRST workout of the day.



Of course, Corden spent most of the visit commenting on just how intense the fitness regimen gets! But, by the time they were doing jumping lunges, he had the hang of it.



"Now I feel like we're in a boy band and I'm enjoying it,” he told Wahlberg before singing some bars from the Backstreet Boys' single, “Everybody.”

