Chris Hemsworth Talks Keeping His Kids' Lives Private Despite Fame

Marvel heartthrob Chris Hemsworth is opening up about his private life, his family and modern masculinity.

The Thor: Ragnarok star recently sat down with GQ magazine for the publication's September Issue, and he dished on fatherhood -- especially the importance he places on keeping his kids' lives private, and never selling out his family.

For Hemsworth, the photos he shares on social media to his millions of followers showing candid moments with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children -- 6-year-old daughter, India Rose, and 4-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha -- are for his own enjoyment, and never to make a profit.

However, the actor says that he's had people approach him with endorsement and advertising deals, but has roundly rejected them.

“We’ve been offered things, like 'Advertise such-and-such and have dinner with your family,'" recalled Hemsworth, who rarely posts photos of his children in order to maintain their privacy. "There’s no way."

Hemsworth isn't afraid to show his softer side. Opening up about competing in his daughter's "Running of the Dads" school event, and how difficult it was to leave her afterwards to shoot a film.

"I wasn't, like, sobbing, but..." he said.

Pataky recalled meeting him for the first time in 2010, praising her husband's maturity.

"I could totally feel that he loved kids," she told the magazine. And it's something that just melts you, as a woman."

Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson gushed about the actor's commitment to his family, saying, "It's so lovable, because it's really honest."

Hemsworth also dished on finding a sense of contentment with his life and his career, both because of the happiness he's found with his work and the contentment he's discovered as a father and husband.

"I really do feel a sense of ease for the first time in years. I don’t mean that as an assessment of my achievements. I just mean I’m content with what’s going on and relaxed and open about it,” Hemsworth shared.

The actor's latest film, Bad Times at the El Royale, hits theaters October 12.

Check out the star's full interview with GQ on their website. The September issue hits stands Aug. 21.

