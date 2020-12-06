Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Expecting First Child!

Mommy, daddy and baby make three! Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are expecting their first child!

The Bachelor alum took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news, with a heartfelt video showing her ultrasound procedure.

The video -- which was set to her country star husband's appropriately titled tune "Big, Big Plan" -- gave fans a clear look at the couple's growing unborn baby in a very clear sonogram.

"A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake," the mom-to-be captioned the heartwarming snapshot. "Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound."

"A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You 🙏" she concluded.

The proud father-to-be also announced the news, posting the same video as his wife but penning a super sweet caption celebrating the occasion.

"Prayer works!" Chris wrote, adding an adorable message for their unborn baby, "Hope you look like your Mama 🙏🏻"

The Lanes tied the knot last October in Nashville, Tennessee, where they currently live, and where they've been staying safe and at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the couple on the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards in November 2019, and the newlyweds admitted they had babies on the brain even then.

"I feel like we do talk about [having kids] a lot in terms of like, timing. But we just want to make sure that we're ready and it's the perfect time," Lauren explained.

Congrats to the happy couple!

