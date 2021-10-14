Chris Martin Dedicates 'My Universe' to Girlfriend Dakota Johnson at Concert
Chris Martin had one special admirer in the audience on Tuesday night at his Coldplay show in London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire theater. In addition to bringing some special guests onstage, like Ed Sheeran, Martin also took the time to call out a very important audience member.
"This is about my universe. She's here," he told the crowd, gesturing up to the theater's balcony, according to several videos from concertgoers.
Standing proudly in the balcony was Martin's longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, who happily sang and danced along to his song, "My Universe," Coldplay's 2021 collaboration with boy band BTS.
Martin also supported Johnson on Wednesday night. Though they didn't walk the red carpet together, the singer was spotted accompanying Johnson to the U.K. premiere of her film, The Lost Daughter.
The couple first started dating in late 2017, more than a year after Martin's divorce from his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, was finalized.
Paltrow opened up about her relationship with Johnson in a February 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar.
"I love her," Paltrow said of the actress at the time. "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."
