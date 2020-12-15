Is Dakota Johnson a bride-to-be? The question started circulating after the 31-year-old actress was spotted sporting what appeared to an engagement ring. Johnson has been linked to Chris Martin, 43, since 2018.

In photos taken earlier this month, which were obtained by Page Six, the actress is seen wearing a large emerald rock on that finger while out shopping in West Hollywood.

ET has reached out to Johnson's rep for comment.

The pair first sparked relationship rumors in early 2018. They have kept their relationship private, with the Fifty Shades of Grey star telling Tatler in September 2018 that she was "not going to talk about it," before adding, "but I am very happy."

The two did make a rare public appearance in September 2019 at a charity event. Then, in February 2020, Johnson directed a music video for Martin's band, Coldplay.

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he's maintained a friendship. Paltrow has made headlines for being so close to her ex's girlfriend.

"I love her," Paltrow told Harper's Bazaar of Johnson earlier this year. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

