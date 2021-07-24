Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are going strong.

The 31-year-old actress and the Coldplay frontman were photographed on vacation in Palma De Mallorca, Spain. Johnson was casually dressed in a floral shirt and shorts with flats and a baseball cap, as she linked arms with Martin. The singer, on his end, rocked a dark t-shirt and black shorts.

Martin and Johnson first sparked relationship rumors in early 2018, but have kept their relationship private. In September 2018, the actress told Tatler that she was "not going to talk about it," before adding, "but I am very happy."

BACKGRID

The couple has been keeping a low profile, but did make a rare public appearance in September 2019 at a charity event. Then, in February 2020, Johnson directed a music video for Martin's band, Coldplay.

Back in December, engagement rumors circled after the Fifty Shades of Grey star was seen wearing a large emerald rock on that finger while out shopping in West Hollywood.

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016, and share two children, Apple, 17, and Moses, 15. The two have maintained a friendship, with Paltrow even praising Johnson.

"I love her," Paltrow told Harper's Bazaar of Johnson last year. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

For more on Johnson and Martin, see below.

Dakota Johnson Plays Coy About Chris Martin This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Dakota Johnson Responded When She Was Cut Off Financially

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumors With New Ring

Dakota Johnson Co-Directed New Coldplay Music Video for 'Cry Cry Cry'

Related Gallery