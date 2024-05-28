Chris Martin Gives 64-Year-Old Fan a Ride to Coldplay Show

Chris Martin is all about looking after his fans!

On Sunday, a fan named Saundra Glenn took to X (formally Twitter) to reveal the exciting moment she shared with the GRAMMY-winning musician after he noticed her walking at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

"That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift. Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened. What a decent bloke ❤️ We had a nice chat too. He is single and likes #Luton 😉 Thx again @BBCR1. #BigWeekend #SeeMyLuton," she wrote.

Under the post was the proof. Glenn shared a selfie of her and Martin flashing big grins from the backseat of the car.

Glenn -- who says that she suffers from arthritis -- recounted the moment with the superstar and his team.

"On Sunday, May 26, I was heading to see Coldplay on the last day of the Big Weekend 3-day festival in my hometown of Luton. I was walking there and my right hip and ankle were hurting because I have a surgical implant in my ankle, arthritis, and other issues and was trying to make it to the accessibility access shuttle bus to get to the venue," she told ET in a statement. "Someone swooped up behind me in a black Mercedes and a woman said, 'You’re struggling, do you need help?' I thought, 'Jeez, what's the chance of someone paying attention and even noticing?' When I opened the door, I saw Chris Martin and said, 'That’s Chris Martin! I can't jump in' and he said, 'Get on in!'

Glenn shared that she got inside the vehicle and sat "right next to" Martin and couldn't believe it.

"There were four seats and I sat right next to him and thought, 'Oh my god. I'm next to Chris Martin,'" she said of the Coldplay frontman. "He said he just got back from rehearsing outside and saw me and thought, 'Let's give her a ride.' I shook his hand and told him that I knew he was a decent bloke and good person."

She added that the "Viva La Vida" singer made sure she got to the proper section without doing much walking, so she could see the show.

"We had the best conversation and talked about many different subjects with him," she said. "He's so laidback, casual, and cool. He had to get out and go to the artists' area and told his staff to take me to where I needed to go. I got into a gold buggy, which they only had for artists, not disabled people, and was dropped off at the closest point. A gentleman then escorted me to get my accessible bracelet and he put on an absolutely epic performance. I'm very grateful."

Martin and his bandmates, Guy Berryman, Phil Harvey, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland, took the stage during the music festival and delivered a song dedicated to the Luton football club and were also joined by Sabrina Carpenter, during their song, "Magic."

Following the performance, the band took to their social media to celebrate the moment.

"Luton, you were perfect Thank you 🧡 @bbcradio1 #BigWeekend 📷 @annaleemedia," the band wrote next to a photo of the entire crowd.

