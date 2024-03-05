Dakota Johnson is protective of boyfriend Chris Martin's children.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the 34-year-old Madame Web star shares insights into her role in the lives of Martin and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's two kids -- son Moses, 17, and daughter Apple, 19.

Johnson -- who rarely discusses her personal life, particularly her relationship with Martin -- shares the extent of her love for Moses and Apple, stating, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

Delving into the complexities of blended families, Johnson expresses her belief in the importance of chosen relationships, emphasizing that bonds forged by choice can be as strong, if not stronger, than those formed by blood.

"I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying 'Blood is thicker than water.' The actual saying is 'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,' which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to," says Johnson.

Johnson is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Through her mother, she's the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas and Steven Bauer, as well as the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren. Don has also had relationships with actress Patti D'Arbanville and socialite Kelley Phleger. The actress has six siblings through her parents' other relationships -- two through her mother and four through her father.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Johnson highlights the resilience and authenticity inherent in familial relationships, irrespective of challenges or conflicts.

"I have four brothers and two sisters, and my two sisters are not blood-related to each other, but they are sisters and they call each other sisters and they are always together. And my two older brothers are not blood-related to each other. And they are brothers," she explains. "No matter how f**ked up it is, or who's in rehab, or who's not speaking to whom, or who's divorcing whom, we're family."

She adds, "And we are always going to be a family. It's really real. And most of us are artists. Even in my adult life and my new family, most of us are artists. Even the kids, they’re extraordinarily talented people. So you just are dealing with complex people. You grow and you embrace and you say, 'F**k you and f**k off,' and then 'I love you, come back.'"

When questioned about her life with Martin, Johnson confesses that her upbringing prepared her for the intricacies of blended families. She expresses gratitude for the honesty and authenticity within her familial bonds, affirming that she wouldn't have it any other way.

Despite grappling with the weight of worldly issues and her own existential contemplations, Johnson expresses a profound willingness to embrace all aspects of life, including the possibility of becoming a mother herself.

"I’m so open to that," she shares. "I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like, 'What a magical f**king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.' If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it. I've been really tripping out recently like, we're not here for very long."

