It's all love between Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson! Paltrow, who was previously married to Chris Martin, recently shared a smiley snapshot in which she's holding hands with the Coldplay frontman's current girlfriend.

The women are adorably bundled up in the photo, wearing hats, jackets, jeans and sneakers as they stand together on a quiet street. They each clasp one hand together in solidarity, with the other planted warmly in their respective coat pockets.

Paltrow dropped the pic on her Instagram Story on Wednesday while engaging in an "Ask Me a Question" session with fans, with one follower asking her to share a "photo with Dakota."

The Goop founder was married to Martin from 2003 to 2016 and together they share two children, daughter Apple, 19; and son Moses, 17. Paltrow went on to tie the knot with Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Martin and Johnson have been linked since late 2017, with the musician famously penning his 2021 hit, "My Universe," about her.

Earlier this month, Johnson issued a rare public comment on her relationship during the 17th annual Hope for Depression Research Foundation Seminar. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was honored with the HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy in recognition of her efforts as an advocate for mental health.

"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," Johnson reportedly said at the event, according to InStyle. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"

Martin, she said, gently pressed on.

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music," she recalled. "So, it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

On her Instagram Q&A, Paltrow opened up about how she handles difficult times.

"The best thing to do for burnout is to rest," she said, admitting that she had been feeling burned out herself that morning. "Let yourself rest. Don't feel guilty about it. This morning I was supposed to work out. I feel totally burned out and so, I didn't."

Responding to another fan who said they were struggling, Paltrow shared her best advice.

"I think whenever I'm going through a really difficult time, I just try to remember that I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," she said. "I don't need to understand it. I'm in this situation to learn something, to go deeper, to know myself better, to befriend myself more, and I try to be extra nice to myself if things are really tough."

For her, those self-care rituals include "walking," "a massage," "resting," having "a bath every night" and "the occasional Japanese whiskey."

