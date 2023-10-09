It's certainly no trophy case, but perhaps a place in Gwyneth Paltrow's lush Hamptons garden is the next best thing. The actress showed off a beautiful outdoor oasis at her Amagansett, New York, home in a "73 Questions" interview for Vogue, casually revealing the shocking place she keeps her Academy Award.

While walking through her garden and around the side of her home, Paltrow comes upon a gate that is propped open.

"What a beautiful Academy Award," the interviewer says, as the camera pans down to the ground. Sure enough, there lies Paltrow's Oscar, with the golden statue leaning between the paved walkway and the wooden gate.

"My doorstop!" she exclaims. "It works perfectly."

Paltrow won the Best Actress Oscar in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare in Love.

Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow is asked a series of questions about her on-screen career. Asked what she misses most about performing in a leading role, she's quick to say, "Nothing."

She is, however, undeniably grateful for her guest-starring slot as Holly Holiday on Glee, which marked her first foray into television and led to her relationship and subsequent marriage to the show's co-creator, Brad Falchuk. The pair tied the knot in 2018.

"What is one sliding doors moment in your life that you still think about today?" she's asked at the end of the interview.

"I suppose when I said 'yes' to doing the show Glee," she replies with a smile and a sweet shrug.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Earlier, Paltrow responded to a question about Coldplay -- the band fronted by her ex-husband, Chris Martin. The former couple was married from 2003 to 2016 and share two children, 19-year-old Apple and 17-year-old Moses.

Paltrow reveals her favorite Coldplay song to be "Life Is for Living," and eventually sings a few bars from the tune. She notes that singing in public is the one thing that makes her cringe, but she also wishes she did more often.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBC

Asked whether she was nervous to sing in front of Falchuk for the first time, she explains: "No, because we were just acquaintances then, so it was very professional."

Paltrow participated in the interview to plug the 15th anniversary of her wellness company, Goop. She says that the brand's mission remains the same as it was when they started, as they work to "connect people to fantastic information that would make their lives better and more interesting."

Back in June, Paltrow caused a stir when she posted a photo of her lookalike daughter wearing her iconic Alexander McQueen dress from the 2002 Oscars.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Sebastian Artz/Getty Images

While participating in a Q&A session via her Instagram Story at the time, Paltrow responded to one fan's query regarding whether her daughter ever wears items from her personal fashion archive. The Goop founder and actress responded by sharing a photo of Apple striking a pose in the gothic-inspired gown, smiling with one hand under her chin and the other on her hip.

"Everybody really hated this, by the way, but I think it’s kind of dope, Like, I'm into it," Paltrow said of the head-turning look in a 2021 fashion retrospective interview with Vogue. "I had like a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth. I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it!"

