Gwyneth Paltrow's Pic With Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin and Mom Blythe Danner Will Have You Seeing Triple
Seeing triple! Gwyneth Paltrow was all smiles posing arm-in-arm with her lookalike daughter, Apple Martin, and her mom, Blythe Danner, as the three generations united at a recent garden party.
The sweet family moment came as the Goop founder co-hosted a dinner with Gucci and fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman at her home in the Hamptons, New York, on Saturday. The soiree served as a celebration of Gucci's Summer Stories collection and Goop's new skin-care product, Youth-Boost Peptide Serum.
Paltrow, 50, looked stunning as ever in a printed two-piece set by Gucci with white sandals. Martin, 19, and Danner, 80, kept things classic with the teen sporting a black mini-dress while her grandmother wore a white maxi dress. For her part, Danner looked positively radiant and healthy after opening up last fall about her years-long battle with oral cancer.
Paltrow also snapped a few 'gram-worthy pics with her husband, Brad Falchuk, during the dinner, along with guests including Jessica Seinfeld. Decor included a lush archway of greenery and a vintage Fiat stocked with produce and florals.
Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Jodie Comer, Jessica Capshaw and Rachel Zoe were among the other partygoers in attendance who enjoyed a cuisine from Mattia Agazzi of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills, debuting on the East Coast for the first time.
Paltrow's teen daughter has been making a slew of appearances on her mom's social media as of late, including one headline-making shot wearing the actress' famous goth dress from the 2002 Oscars. And while Martin could be the spitting image of her mother, Paltrow's son Moses Martin, 17, looks just like his dad, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin. See for yourself in the video below.
