Apple Martin is channeling one of her mom's most famous looks! The 19-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin rocked her mom's iconic Alexander McQueen dress from the 2002 Oscars in a new snapshot shared by the actress.

While participating in a Q&A session via her Instagram Story on Thursday, Paltrow responded to one fan's query regarding whether her daughter ever wears items from her personal fashion archive. The Goop founder and actress responded by sharing a photo of Apple striking a pose in the gothic-inspired gown, smiling with one hand under her chin and the other on her hip.

"Everybody really hated this, by the way, but I think it’s kind of dope, Like, I'm into it," Paltrow said of the head-turning look in a 2021 fashion retrospective interview with Vogue. "I had like a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth. I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it!"

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Sebastian Artz/Getty Images

Elsewhere in her social media Q&A, Paltrow was asked for tips on how to move past a divorce. Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Martin from 2003 to 2016 and together they share two children: Apple, 19, and Moses, 17. The former spouses famously announced their plan for a "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.

"Really just time and feeling and expressing all the feelings when they come up," Paltrow shared in a video response. "And not feeling bad that it's taking a long time to get over."

Paltrow also waxed poetic about the biggest life lesson she has learned to date.

"To truly get to know myself and befriend myself, which is harder than it sounds. Well, it was for me anyway," she shared. "But to become really good friends with myself and then always act from that place."

The fun mother-daughter dress up day comes on the heels of another recent walk down memory lane for the Shakespeare in Love actress. Apple recently tagged along as Paltrow gave an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where the 50-year-old star was asked to compare the skills of her former boyfriends, Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt, in the bedroom.

As it turns out, Paltrow said both Pitt and Affleck were good kissers, and when it came to who was better in bed, the choice was "really hard."

"Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time, and then Ben was, like, technically excellent," Paltrow said, struggling with the awkwardness of her candor.

Cooper also convinced her to play a game of "F**k, Marry, Kill" with her choices being -- as one might guess -- Affleck, Pitt and her ex-husband.

When it comes to marrying, Paltrow said unequivocally she'd choose Martin, sweetly adding, "I would do that all again."

As for who she'd take to bed one more time, Paltrow said, "I think Brad." Which, obviously, left one more pairing. "Ben, yeah, God bless him," Paltrow said with a laugh.

Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk. The pair tied the knot in 2018.

