Cameron Diaz celebrated another trip around the sun with some help from her closest loved ones! The actress turned 51 on Aug. 30 and received touching birthday tributes from her husband, Benji Madden, and close friend, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Madden shared a sweet pic of his beloved snuggling a cat on Instagram, offering a heartfelt comment for his "queen."

"I’m off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen- so today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else," he wrote. "You do it all ❤️So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it ❤️ 🙏 I love you •forever •always •yours •true love ❤️ Happy Birthday Cameron ❤️😍"

Paltrow and Diaz look like they could be sisters in the 50-year-old Goop founder's post, cozying up together for a picturesque selfie.

"Happy Birthday to you @camerondiaz my ride or die 💙" she wrote on her grid. Paltrow doubled down with a second post on her Instagram Story, amid an "Ask Me Anything" Q&A with fans, writing: "Can I please pause to say happy birthday to one of the greatest people I know and one of my best, closest, most cherished friends @camerondiaz."

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Earlier this year, Paltrow and Diaz were spotted together enjoying a triple date night with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Montecito, California. The Charlie's Angels star was also recently seen dancing her heart out at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles with pals Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldana.

It's been a monumental year for Diaz's career, as she came out of acting retirement to film her first movie since 2014. The star teamed up with Jamie Foxx for Netflix's upcoming action-comedy, Back In Action.

Diaz, who previously played Miss Hannigan in the movie musical Annie with Foxx, told CBS Mornings last year the reason behind her eight-year hiatus.

"When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole.’ And I did that," Diaz explained.

Enter Foxx, who opened up to ET about how he talked her into getting back on to a movie set.

"Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business," Foxx said. "We love her."

The actor also explained that getting her to come on board basically involved asking her, '"Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it."

