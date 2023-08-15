Music

Ed Sheeran's Concert Brings Out Major Star Power: Gwyneth Paltrow, John Mayer, Paul McCartney and More Attend

By Paige Gawley
Ed Sheeran welcomed quite the crowd to his latest concert. On Monday, the 32-year-old singer put on a special show for SiriusXM subscribers in The Hamptons, and A-listers filled the crowd of concertgoers.

Stars including John Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi, Andy Cohen, Paul McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow were on hand to watch Sheeran perform music from his latest album, -, and several of his fan-favorite songs.

Fans who weren't lucky enough to score an invite to the star-studded show can get in on the fun when the concert airs on SiriusXM's The Ed Sheeran Channel on Aug. 16 at 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET.

The show will also re-air throughout the week, and will be played on SiriusXM Hits 1.

Ed Sheeran
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Keep scrolling to see all the stars that were on hand for the concert.

 

Howard Stern had a date night with his wife, Beth Stern.

Howard and Beth Stern
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Paul McCartney posed with Howard and Beth Stern, Howard's daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Adam Weinstein.

Paul McCartney, Howard Stern, Beth Stern
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

James Corden waved as he arrived to the concert.

James Corden
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Joel smiled as they stood side-by-side.

Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Joel
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi happily posed together.

John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Andy Cohen and John Mayer kept their friendship alive.

Andy Cohen and John Mayer
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the show with her 17-year-old son, Moses.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Michael J. Fox arrived at the concert in a wheelchair.

Michael J Fox
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy made the concert into a date night.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Christie Brinkley stepped out with her 25-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Stella McCartney looked stylish as she posed for the cameras.

Stella McCartney
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Model Silvana Mojica smiled next to her boyfriend, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Silvana Mojica and Dave Portnoy
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and media executive David Zaslav got in on the fun.

Robert Kraft and David Zaslav
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

