Ed Sheeran's Concert Brings Out Major Star Power: Gwyneth Paltrow, John Mayer, Paul McCartney and More Attend
Ed Sheeran welcomed quite the crowd to his latest concert. On Monday, the 32-year-old singer put on a special show for SiriusXM subscribers in The Hamptons, and A-listers filled the crowd of concertgoers.
Stars including John Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi, Andy Cohen, Paul McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow were on hand to watch Sheeran perform music from his latest album, -, and several of his fan-favorite songs.
Fans who weren't lucky enough to score an invite to the star-studded show can get in on the fun when the concert airs on SiriusXM's The Ed Sheeran Channel on Aug. 16 at 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET.
The show will also re-air throughout the week, and will be played on SiriusXM Hits 1.
Keep scrolling to see all the stars that were on hand for the concert.
Howard Stern had a date night with his wife, Beth Stern.
Paul McCartney posed with Howard and Beth Stern, Howard's daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Adam Weinstein.
James Corden waved as he arrived to the concert.
Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Joel smiled as they stood side-by-side.
John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi happily posed together.
Andy Cohen and John Mayer kept their friendship alive.
Gwyneth Paltrow attended the show with her 17-year-old son, Moses.
Michael J. Fox arrived at the concert in a wheelchair.
Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy made the concert into a date night.
Christie Brinkley stepped out with her 25-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.
Stella McCartney looked stylish as she posed for the cameras.
Model Silvana Mojica smiled next to her boyfriend, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and media executive David Zaslav got in on the fun.
