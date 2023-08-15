Ed Sheeran welcomed quite the crowd to his latest concert. On Monday, the 32-year-old singer put on a special show for SiriusXM subscribers in The Hamptons, and A-listers filled the crowd of concertgoers.

Stars including John Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi, Andy Cohen, Paul McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow were on hand to watch Sheeran perform music from his latest album, -, and several of his fan-favorite songs.

Fans who weren't lucky enough to score an invite to the star-studded show can get in on the fun when the concert airs on SiriusXM's The Ed Sheeran Channel on Aug. 16 at 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET.

The show will also re-air throughout the week, and will be played on SiriusXM Hits 1.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Howard Stern had a date night with his wife, Beth Stern.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Paul McCartney posed with Howard and Beth Stern, Howard's daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Adam Weinstein.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

James Corden waved as he arrived to the concert.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Joel smiled as they stood side-by-side.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi happily posed together.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Andy Cohen and John Mayer kept their friendship alive.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the show with her 17-year-old son, Moses.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Michael J. Fox arrived at the concert in a wheelchair.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy made the concert into a date night.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Christie Brinkley stepped out with her 25-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Stella McCartney looked stylish as she posed for the cameras.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Model Silvana Mojica smiled next to her boyfriend, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and media executive David Zaslav got in on the fun.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

