Ed Sheeran Performs Impromptu Karaoke in Nashville for Engaged Couple

Home is where Ed Sheeran can find a karaoke mic!

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old singer made a stop at a pub in Nashville to celebrate breaking another record following his performance at the Nissan Stadium.

"Celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan stadium in Nashville tonight at Santas pub. When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love x," he wrote next to a video.

In the clip, the "Perfect" singer is having a blast as he sings the Backstreet Boys hit, "I Want It That Way." After belting out part of the chorus, Sheeran turns the mic to the crowd who joins in on the song.

An eyewitness told ET that Sheeran's impromptu performance didn't stop at one song and the English singer took his talents behind the bar.

"Ed has a history with Santa’s Pub, which is a gem for Nashville locals," Ricki Sanchez tells ET. "When Ed lived in Nashville, he used to go there, so it made sense that he would do his pop-up there. There were a lot of people there from his show that turned up in hopes he would stop by."

Sanchez adds, "He grabbed a beer and walked up to the stage as a girl was up there and started singing. You could hear some people go, 'Is that…. Ed Sheeran?' as he walked up. Once he realized there was a bride and groom there, he obviously had to do a song with them. Everyone sang along to every song with him as he was bouncing around onstage, happy as hell! After about three songs (including one of his own), he went behind the bar, took a few pics, and some people were saying he passed out some beers. Those who were in attendance got T-shirts to commemorate the night!"

Sheeran has been on his + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") tour across North America. During the run, the "Bad Habits" singer has surprised fans in different cities with impromptu activities including surprising band students in Florida, playing with kittens in D.C., serving cheesesteaks in Philly and pouring beers and performing in Atlanta.

