Ed Sheeran Has Sweet Girl Dad Moment During Gender Reveal at Concert

Ed Sheeran had a concert first on Saturday -- and it was a very cute moment!

During the singer's Mathematics Tour stop at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri he helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.

"My first gender reveal," he captioned the video.

In the clip, the singer opens an envelope marked "Congratulations," before telling the crowd, "It's a girl."

The camera pans to the happy couple who sweetly kiss and celebrate their news while their fellow concertgoers clap around them.

Before continuing the show, Sheeran tells the parents-to-be that they have something to look forward to.

"Can I just say, as a father of two daughters, this is very awesome," the "Perfect" singer shared.

Sheeran, 32, and his wife, Cherry Seaborn are parents of two daughters, Jupiter and Lyra. Since welcoming their children, the couple has kept them out of the spotlight and off of social media.

In March, during a candid conversation with Rolling Stone magazine, the "Bad Habits" singer reflected on how his wife welcomed their second child, amid a cancer battle, and how their daughters helped him put his life into a healthier perspective, including giving up binge drinking.

"Two months before Lyra was born, Cherry said, 'If my waters break, do you really want someone else to drive me to the hospital?' he said. "Because I was just drinking a lot. And that’s when it clicked. I was like, 'No, actually, I really don’t.' And I don’t ever want to be pissed holding my kid. Ever, ever."

He added, "Having a couple of beers is one thing. But having a bottle of vodka is another thing. It’s just a realization of, 'I’m getting into my thirties. Grow up! You’ve partied, you’ve had this experience. Be happy with that and just be done.' I love red wine, and I love beer. I don’t know any old rockers that aren’t alcoholics or sober, and I didn’t want to be either."

The GRAMMY-winning singer also noted that his days after his concerts look different, as he is focused on family time when he gets off stage.

"It’s so nice and wholesome having family on tour," he told the magazine "On the last tour, I’d party till 7 a.m., sleep till 4 p.m., get up and do the gig. But I was like, 26. It’s very different."

Why Ed Sheeran Calls Wife Cherry Seaborn's Disney+ Documentary Participation a 'Big Deal'



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

