Look at the stars -- look how they shine for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.

For half a decade, the Fifty Shades star and Coldplay frontman have been a couple. But before they were one of Hollywood's most private pairings, the musician and actress were two stars sparking romance rumors as they were spotted together multiple times in late 2017.

By that December, a source confirmed to ET that they were indeed an item. "His friends already love her," the source said, "and see how happy she makes him."

And it seems they've continued to make each other happy for nearly six years now. In honor of their romance going strong, cue up "Sparks" and dive into their private universe with ET below.

December 2017: It's Official

After multiple reports of the two being spotted together, a source confirmed to ET that Chris and Dakota had been dating for two months. "They’ve been dating since early October and spend most nights hanging out at his house and laying low," the source shared. "His friends already love her and see how happy she makes him."

January 2018: Say Cheese

The first photo of the two stars out together emerged, showing the couple smiling together while at Soho House in Malibu.

September 2018: Setting Boundaries

As Tatler's November 2018 cover star, Dakota was willing to discuss various subjects -- but her romance with Chris was not one of them. "I’m not going to talk about it," she told the magazine. "But I am very happy."

October 2018: No Baby News

After photos showing Dakota's parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, among other stars arriving to the musician's house -- where pink and blue balloons were seen floating over the backyard -- the actress' rep shot down pregnancy rumors, telling ET the star was not expecting. Instead, according to the rep, the event was a birthday party for the newly 29-year-old Dakota. She later addressed the fake news herself during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "The only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas," she quipped, "but not any babies."

January 2020: Gwyneth's Seal of Approval

Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow -- with whom he shares daughter Apple and son Moses -- made it clear just how much she adores his girlfriend in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I love her," Gwyneth told the magazine of Dakota. "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign-- what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that."

October 2021: His Universe

While they continued to keep their romance out of the spotlight, the singer made a rare public declaration of love for his other half during a concert in London. As the band began to play their new single, "My Universe," Chris pointed to Dakota in the audience and said, "This is about my universe. She's here."

November 2021: Father of the Bride?

During an appearance on Good Day New York, Dakota's dad, Don, addressed whether a wedding was in the couple's near future. "Oh god! I don't think much further than about the next seven to eight seconds," he said. "But listen -- if she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy... And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."

December 2021: Home Life

In an interview with Elle UK, the actress shed subtle light on how they like to spend their time. "We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she told the magazine. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

January 2022: Chris' Cameo

During a virtual event for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival for Dakota's movie, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Chris unexpectedly popped up on camera next to her as the call began, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their life together as he seemingly helped her get the call set up.

