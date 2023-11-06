Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot to be proud of when it comes to her lifestyle brand and wellness empire, Goop.

The star was honored for the company she's shaped at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday -- providing yet another reason why Paltrow is pouring her energy and effort into building and cultivating her company.

Her day-to-day work with Goop has meant turning away from her acting career, however. In recent years she's turned down opportunities and gradually stepped out of the Hollywood spotlight in favor of investing her time in her own business.

Paltrow spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday on the chic white carpet at the star-studded awards show and revealed that there was still one actor who would be able to get her back in front of the camera.

"Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job," Paltrow explained. "But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back."

"You know, to some degree," she added with a laugh.

The pair have shared a close friendship over the years, forged by their work together throughout several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including three Iron Man movies, several of the Avengers films, and the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of 'Iron Man 3' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on April 26, 2013. - Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

But with her work at Goop bringing the company accolades and acclaim, Paltrow seems perfectly content continuing her efforts as a business mogul.

Looking back at when she started the company 15 years ago, Paltrow told ET she didn't have any idea it would become as big as it has gotten, but she said she's "thrilled that it has."

"It's taken a lot of hard work and perseverance, but you know, I do it with so much love, and so I'm glad to see that we've been able to build year over year. It's thrilling," Paltrow added.

