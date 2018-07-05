Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Hold Hands While Out in London

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis’ rumored romance is heating up!

The actors were spotted out and about in London on Wednesday wearing coordinating outfits. Pine, 37, was dashing in a light brown suit with a white, open collar linen shirt, while Wallis, 33, sported a camel colored maxi dress with a black belt.

The duo was all smiles as they held hands while strolling through London, where Pine is currently filming Wonder Woman 1984.

Backgrid

Wallis, who just starred in Tag, formerly dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2014-2016. Pine last sparked romance rumors at Coachella in 2017 when he appeared flirty with his Star Trek Beyond co-star, Sofia Boutella.

ET caught up with Pine last May ahead of Wonder Woman’s premiere. The actor spoke about his role as Steve Trevor, specifically, his deliberately objectifying nude scene in the film.

"It was fun to be objectified for a day. I was thinking this happens to women so, so much, it's about time," Pine shared. "While that was fun, I think it's the most compassionate I've felt toward women on what they may feel being sidelined or made to feel less important."

Here’s more on that story:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pine Stars in Tension-Filled Trailer for 'I Am the Night' Limited Series

Chris Pine Confirmed for 'Wonder Woman' Sequel -- Check Out the Epic '80s Photo

Chris Pine Reunites With 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins for New TNT Series -- Get the Details!

Related Gallery