Chris Pine Raps ‘Ice, Ice Baby’ and It’s… Something

Chris Pine is a man of many talents, but he might want to leave the rapping to the pros.

The 38-year-old Wonder Woman star opened up about his musical past on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing that he was once in an unusual band as a kid.

"I was in a band with my math teacher and my English teacher,” he said, sharing that the group made some unusual song selections.

"Not the most appropriate for high school. We started with 'Brown Sugar' by the [Rolling] Stones. Just a Jewish/liberal school in the valley," he quipped. "Then we followed that with at a Town Hall meeting at 10:15 in the morning, middle school and high school. I sang 'Let’s Get It On.’”

Pine then noted that the first song he really knew all the lyrics to was Vanilla Ice’s hit, "Ice, Ice Baby.”

Of course, Kimmel asked him to perform the popular ‘90s hit, so Pine picked up a pen to use as a fake microphone and gave it a go.

The performance wasn’t exactly stellar, prompting Kimmel to say, “That was a mistake. You shouldn’t have done that!”

For more from Pine, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pine Shares Thoughts on His 'Wonder Woman' Character's Fate in Future Sequels (Exclusive)

'I Am the Night' Star India Eisley on Creating an 'Easy' Chemistry With Chris Pine (Exclusive)

Chris Pine Talks 'Double Standards' With His Full-Frontal Nudity in 'Outlaw King'

Related Gallery