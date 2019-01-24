What does the future hold for Chris Pine and theWonder Woman franchise?

Fans of the beloved heroine superhero movies know that the actor's character, Steve Trevor, is part of the upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, but what about future installments? ET was with Pine and director Patty Jenkins at theI Am the Night premiere at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Thursday, where the actor shared his thoughts on Trevor's involvement in a possible Wonder Woman 3.

"I think Steve's done," Pine candidly shared. "I think Steve's done his bit. I wish them all the luck in the world."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While a third film has yet to be confirmed, Jenkins "definitely" has "a lot of thoughts" about what it would look like.

"I never want to commit to something until you know that you're feeling it right then and there," she explained. "So that moment hasn't come yet, but I'm pretty excited about Wonder Woman's arc and trajectory, overall."

As far as seeing Pine once again reprise his character? "We"ll see," she teased. "Chris and I will be working together plenty more, one way or the other."

Thursday's premiere also saw a mini Wonder Woman reunion, when Gal Gadot made her way down the red carpet to support her friends' latest project.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In the Jenkins-directed TNT mini-series, I Am the Night, Pine stars as a down-and-out hack reporter and war vet, Jay Singletary. The noir drama, inspired by the real-life story of Fauna Hodel, charts a young woman's desperate search for the truth about her identity, only for her to discover that sometimes it's more bone-chilling than one could ever fathom.

"This is a dramatic tale about two people trying to figure out what the hell to do with their lives, and see if they can be better people then the people that came before them," Pine explained.

Jenkins, who worked on the project for nearly a decade, knew Hodel and understood how important it was to keep "the quality correct." "Fana was a wonderful part of it right up until she died and her family has carried it on," the director shared.

I Am the Night premieres Jan. 28 on TNT.

RELATED CONTENT:

'I Am the Night' Star India Eisley on Creating an 'Easy' Chemistry With Chris Pine (Exclusive)

Chris Pine's TNT Series 'I Am the Night' Gets a Premiere Date -- Watch the Intense New Trailer!

Chris Pine Confirmed for 'Wonder Woman' Sequel -- Check Out the Epic '80s Photo

Related Gallery