Chris Pine is stripping the stigma on full-frontal nudity!

The 38-year-old actor is a guest on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, and speaks out about the press he has received for going entirely nude in his upcoming film, Outlaw King.

"I bear the ‘full monty’ and it got a lot of attention,” Pine notes on the British talk show. "I thought the witty reviews were brilliant, but what did strike me most is that Florence Pugh bares everything too and no one commented.”

In the film, Pugh plays Elizabeth, the wife Pine's enemy, 14th century Scottish rebel Robert. Pine goes on to note that he doesn’t think it’s fair that her nudity and his nudity aren’t talked about the same.

"I am not sure what that means,” he says. "Either people think they can’t comment or everyone expects women to get naked. Either way, it’s double standards.”

ET’s Keltie Knight spoke with Pine about the attention his nudity has received. "[It’s] pretty cool. I’ll take it,” he quipped.

This isn’t the first time Pine has spoken out about the double standards for women in Hollywood. When chatting with ET’s Nischelle Turner in May 2017, he said he was “objectified” for his role in Wonder Woman.

“It was fun to be objectified for a day,” he said. “I was thinking this happens to women so, so much, it’s about time. While that was fun, I think it’s the most compassionate I’ve felt toward women on what they may feel being sidelined or made to feel less important.”

